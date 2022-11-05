Watch: Viral Video Of Cat Gliding Down A Slope Is All Things Adorable

The videos of pet cats and their hilarious antics often leave the internet in splits. If you love to watch viral cat videos on social media, then you must be aware of their inquisitive and moody nature. And, one such video of an inquisitive feline enjoying a slide has recently won the hearts of many on Twitter.

The adorable video was shared on the micro-blogging platform on November 4. “Cat slide,” read the tweet.

The 12-second video opens with a black cat gliding down a slanting pillar-like structure. With its tiny paws, the feline hops on top of the slope and lies on it. Due to its structure, the cat was able to glide down seamlessly to the bottom.

After finishing its initial round of joyride, the cat waits for some time at the bottom, probably realising how fun slides are for the first time. The feline then climbs up the slope, more enthusiastically this time, and repeats the process multiple times.

The now-viral clip was quick to grab the eyeballs of millions of users on Twitter. Several of them expressed their reactions to the lovely video in the comments section of the tweet.

“I don’t care for cats but this dude is having fun,” noted one user. Another shared that he thought the cat was a shadow and wrote, “The first time I saw this I thought it was a shadow of a car.”

“Seems like all the cats love to slide,” pointed out a third user, dropping another video of a cat gliding down a playground slide.

I don’t care for cats but this dudes having fun — Jim (@hicksjames359) November 3, 2022

The first time I saw this I thought it was a shadow of a car xD — Sam McCarthy (@ItzSamMcCarthy) November 3, 2022

seems like all the cats love to slide pic.twitter.com/4GpUeXeaka — MoMoChan👹🧧 (@momocha24017706) November 4, 2022

Since being posted, the heart-warming video of the cat’s quirks has amassed over 7 million views and received more than 320k likes on Twitter so far.

What was your first reaction to this viral video?

