WATCH: Viral Video Of Deer Standing On its Hind Legs To Eat From a Very Tall Tree

At a time of worrying news, when all of us are incessantly scrolling down our social media feeds for some joy, the best kinds are obviously, as always, from our furry friends.

In the latest news from the world of animals, a video of an adorable deer standing on its hind legs to eat food from a tree has gone viral on the Internet.

The video was shared by IAS official Supriya Sahu on Twitter and left netizens with a big smile.

The video shows how a deer put in all its effort just so it can reach high bushes and relish the fruits.

"Captured this beautiful deer standing on his hind legs to reach the shrub. Deer can stand on their hind legs to reach bushes even up to 5-7 feet high to eat fruits, leaves, and bark, etc," she wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Here's the video.

Captured this beautiful deer standing on his hind legs to reach the shrub. Deer can stand on their hind legs to reach bushes even upto 5-7 feet high to eat fruits,leaves and bark etc. pic.twitter.com/CuQbPZowPR — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 2, 2020

The 38-second clip taken by officer Sahu herself was nothing short of an entrancing spectacle. Netizens hold the same opinion, too. To share their opinions they took to the comments section."Beautifully captured," a user commented.

Thanks mam sharing this — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) August 2, 2020

खूबसूरत नजारा — Nandkishor Agrawal (@NandkishorAgr20) August 2, 2020

Beautifully captured — akhil deep sachdeva (@sachdeva_akhil) August 2, 2020

Being posted on August 2, the clip has garnered more than 5,300 views.