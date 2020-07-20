BUZZ

Watch: Viral Video of Dog and Man Gulping Down Burritos Together Amuses Netizens

In fact the dog was sitting on the lap of its owner and relishing the roll. What is even more appealing is that the human was also enjoying a burrito.

A while back American politician Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey had gone viral on the internet for 'stealing' and running away with a burrito. While many netizens said it was stress eating, everyone was left swooning over the cuteness.

Now, another dog has gone viral for consuming a burrito but this time, no stealing was involved. In fact the four legged being was sitting on the lap of its owner and relishing the roll. What is even more appealing is that the human was also enjoying a burrito.

The video was posted online by Twitter user Danny Deraney on Sunday after which it got super popular and was shared across social media platforms widely.

He captioned the post cheekily, saying, "Because you want to see a dog eating a burrito on his human’s lap, who is also eating a burrito".

However, some netizens have also expressed anger for letting an animal consume unhealthy food. One user wrote, "People's food is unhealthy and dangerous for pets. But, hey, I guess anything to get a ‘like’ right? Even your pet’s health".

Others were more welcoming and wrote that the dog in the video was Bluenjy, who has some other clips of eating human food along with its hooman.

Over 2.2 million Twitter users have viewed the clip till now and the wholesome video has brought in several thousand new followers for Danny.

In a recent tweet, the US based entertainment publicist thanked his new fans.

Will you ever feed a burrito to your dog?

