WATCH: Viral Video of ‘Ghosts’ at Gettysburg Civil War Site Will Scare the Daylights Out of You

Do you happen to believe in the paranormal or supernatural? A video going viral on the internet might be able to change your mind.

The video, which was originally shot in Gettysburg in the US, appears to show at least two ghosts. According to reports received last week, a family passing along the Civil War site in their car claim to have come across two ‘haunted’ shadows.

The family managed to capture these shadows on their camera and now this remarkable video has gone viral. Greg Yuelling and his family were returning to this historic battlefield in Pennsylvania where more than 50,000 soldiers were killed during the Civil War.

Yuelling told the Sun that they heard noises while driving by. It was not just Yulien his uncle heard them too. He claimed there was a strange kind of fog all around and they saw some figures walking in the dark.

“They were the size of humans, one of them ran right through the cannon. It was scary and crazy. My uncle got so scared he rolled up the window,” he added.

The family it is claimed were shocked to see the scene and decided to return and only after coming back did they see the video that was shot by them.

Yuelling said he never believed in ghost videos before this incident but things have certainly changed for him now.

Gettysburg has a history of being haunted and attracts thousands of tourists who know the history of this place.

The Battle of Gettysburg took place between July 1 and 3 in 1863. It happened during the American Civil War between the armies of the Union and Confederate General Robert Lee. More than 50,000 soldiers were killed in the devastating war. Since this horrific war most people have said there are ghosts here with over 100 reports of ghost sightings.