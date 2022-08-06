Watch: Viral Video of Helicopter Bhel Will Blow Your Mind

Social media platforms have been showcasing the weirdest and the most fascinating street foods from different parts of the country. From weird flavour combinations to some great finds, social media has given us a food revolution of sorts in the past few days. These could be annoying for food lovers at times, for example masala dosa ice cream rolls, but some others are so amazing to watch that they keep us glued to the screens to the very end. They win our hearts as soon as the maker gets going.

Recently, a video of “Helicopter Bhel” has been making rounds on the internet. The first thing that would come to anyone’s mind is “What does Helicopter Bhel even mean?”

Bhel is a popular street food in many cities across the country and there are several types of the savory snack available in the market. Different preparations of bhel give you a variety of tastes and flavours. Some are spicy, some are sweet and sour. Helicopter Bhel however, doesn’t get its name from the flavour, but rather the way it is prepared. The video shows the man making the Bhel at high speed due to which it is known by the name Helicopter Bhel.

In the video, which is going viral on social media, the man can be seen putting all the ingredients into a bowl one by one, and then putting his spatula in. He then proceeds to turn the bowl at high speed and only increases the speed while mixing all the ingredients. The speed is in fact so high that one can see sparks coming out of the bowl. He then eventually stops and serves the Bhel on a plate.

The embedded text in the video reads,“Few more minutes and the Bhel would have generated electricity.” The video was posted by an Instagram page Trollgramofficial, and it has garnered 88,500 views on Instagram.

