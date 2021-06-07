Watch: Viral Video of Medical Staff Dancing to 'Zingaat' at Covid-19 Facility in Mumbai Wins Internet

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially for the healthcare workers who have been on the frontline in this fight. Health professionals have exposed themselves to the virus in order to save the lives of people. More than a thousand doctors have succumbed to the virus. Amid these unprecedented times, a section of society has not been kind to the doctors. News about adversity on medicos has been making headlines ever since the pandemic began. Stones have been pelted over them, families and mobs have thrashed medical staff and have vandalised hospital properties.

But even after such atrocities, medical professionals have been continuously working day and night to save as many lives as possible. Away from their families, it is difficult for them to handle the mental pressure, therefore, they are often seen relieving the stress of patients or cheering themselves up. Several dance videos of medical staff dancing and singing their heart out have surfaced online.

Another video from Nesco COVID-19 centre in Mumbai's Goregaon has gone viral on the internet. A video shot on June 2, features medical professionals, dressed in a personal protective suit, dancing on 2016 National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat song,Zingaat. According to ANI, the dance was done during an entertainment programme organised to celebrate one year of operation of the COVID facility. Medical staff grooved to the song and showed off their dancing skills.

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

However, this COVID facility has previously also made headlines for dancing videos. In 2020, during the Navratri, video of healthcare staff and COVID-19 patients performing Garba at the COVID facility had gone viral.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have witnessed a significant drop as currently, they are below 1000 in a daily count. During the pandemic, Maharashtra was one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 virus.

