Watch: Viral Video of Mumbai Autorickshaw's Handwashing Unit Impresses Anand Mahindra

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who keeps sharing innovative photos and videos to promote the creativity of Indians, has shared the video of this auto.

The coronavirus pandemic has left everyone in a matter of shock, with people taking extra precautions to stay away from the deadly virus. From washing hands, using masks to cover mouth and nose to using hand sanitizers, people are following all the guidelines to keep the virus at bay.

In such a situation, if someone is stepping out of the house while ensuring their safety and others’, it is earning praises from everyone online. Just like this auto rickshaw in Mumbai, which has now been converted to a handwashing unit. It comes along a washbasin and dustbins to eliminate wet and dry waste.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who keeps sharing innovative photos and videos to promote the creativity of Indians, has shared the video of this auto. He captioned it, "One silver lining of Covid-19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!!"

The video showed the interiors of the auto, while the exteriors read, "BMC COVID-19 Helpline", along with instructions to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus.

The video has received more than three lakhs views on Twitter.

Twitterati have appreciated the efforts of the auto driver, who has taken such a creative initiative. A user mentioned, "Safety, Responsibility, Innovatibility. Ahead of the Challenging Curve. (sic)"

Another wrote, “Wow... Small initiatives.. Big transformations.”

