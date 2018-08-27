English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WATCH: Video of Muslim Man Offering Namaz Inside a Gurudwara Goes Viral
The video is winning the internet for all the right reasons
The video is winning the internet for all the right reasons
Loading...
While instances of hate and bigotry may seem like common news, an instance of communal amity has been making the Internet very happy.
A day before Eid-al-Adha this year, a video went viral on social media in which a Muslim man is seen offering namaz inside a Sikh gurudwara in Malaysia. The man offers prayers, even as other sikh devotees go about their own business inside the gurudwara.
The incident occurred inside Gurudwara Sahib Bercham in the city of Ipoh, the capital of the Malaysian state of Perak. The video was initially posted on Facebook by a page called SikhInside but has since gone viral across platforms.
Shared on Thursday, the video has over 50,000 views. Many from the Sikh community as well as others lauded the incident.
Malaysia is a multicultural and muticonfessional country with a dominant Muslim poopulation. According to their 2011 census, over Just over 60 percent of the population follow Islam.
Also Watch
A day before Eid-al-Adha this year, a video went viral on social media in which a Muslim man is seen offering namaz inside a Sikh gurudwara in Malaysia. The man offers prayers, even as other sikh devotees go about their own business inside the gurudwara.
The incident occurred inside Gurudwara Sahib Bercham in the city of Ipoh, the capital of the Malaysian state of Perak. The video was initially posted on Facebook by a page called SikhInside but has since gone viral across platforms.
Shared on Thursday, the video has over 50,000 views. Many from the Sikh community as well as others lauded the incident.
A Muslim person offers pray (namaz)at #GurudwaraSahib. Highly commendable religious tolerance gesture by the Gurudwara committee. Giving the message ' God is one'.@ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @AAPbalbir pic.twitter.com/HHBscimCVc
— ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਭਰਾਜ (Narinder kaur ) (@NarinderKBharaj) August 25, 2018
What a beautiful moment. A holy place without any division #gurudwara #namaz https://t.co/81hMjipLE3
— basanta rajkumar (@basantark) August 25, 2018
Respect! to the Gurudwara worshippers, committee and the Granthis; he must have been grateful because Pak (clean) place is required for Namaz. What's impressive is that no one bats an eye lid! that's beyond tolerance, it's welcoming accomodation.
— Raving Ascetic باؤلا ملنگ (@RavingMalang) August 25, 2018
What a wonderful picture! Salute to the Sikh priest who allows a Muslim man to do his Namaz in Gurudwara. This shd inspire people of all faiths to come together. https://t.co/JJz4b8g6Wm
— Rana Mitra (@RanaMitra15) August 25, 2018
Malaysia is a multicultural and muticonfessional country with a dominant Muslim poopulation. According to their 2011 census, over Just over 60 percent of the population follow Islam.
Also Watch
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 25 August , 2018 E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Was Told I'm Not a Cow: Lisa Haydon On Getting Trolled For Sharing Breastfeeding Pic
- RK Studio Goes on Sale: 5 Iconic Films Made At the Studio Which Became Bollywood Classics
- T-Mobile Data Leak Exposes 2 Million Customers Data
- Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is the Bible of Geekville and Sheldon Cooper the God
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...