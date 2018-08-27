GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: Video of Muslim Man Offering Namaz Inside a Gurudwara Goes Viral

The video is winning the internet for all the right reasons

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 2:45 PM IST
While instances of hate and bigotry may seem like common news, an instance of communal amity has been making the Internet very happy.

A day before Eid-al-Adha this year, a video went viral on social media in which a Muslim man is seen offering namaz inside a Sikh gurudwara in Malaysia. The man offers prayers, even as other sikh devotees go about their own business inside the gurudwara.

The incident occurred inside Gurudwara Sahib Bercham in the city of Ipoh, the capital of the Malaysian state of Perak. The video was initially posted on Facebook by a page called SikhInside but has since gone viral across platforms.



Shared on Thursday, the video has over 50,000 views. Many from the Sikh community as well as others lauded the incident.













Malaysia is a multicultural and muticonfessional country with a dominant Muslim poopulation. According to their 2011 census, over Just over 60 percent of the population follow Islam.

Also Watch

