WATCH: Video of Muslim Man Offering Namaz Inside a Gurudwara Goes Viral



A Muslim person offers pray (namaz)at #GurudwaraSahib. Highly commendable religious tolerance gesture by the Gurudwara committee. Giving the message ' God is one'.@ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @AAPbalbir pic.twitter.com/HHBscimCVc

— ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਭਰਾਜ (Narinder kaur ) (@NarinderKBharaj) August 25, 2018



What a beautiful moment. A holy place without any division #gurudwara #namaz https://t.co/81hMjipLE3



— basanta rajkumar (@basantark) August 25, 2018





Respect! to the Gurudwara worshippers, committee and the Granthis; he must have been grateful because Pak (clean) place is required for Namaz. What's impressive is that no one bats an eye lid! that's beyond tolerance, it's welcoming accomodation.

— Raving Ascetic باؤلا ملنگ (@RavingMalang) August 25, 2018



What a wonderful picture! Salute to the Sikh priest who allows a Muslim man to do his Namaz in Gurudwara. This shd inspire people of all faiths to come together. https://t.co/JJz4b8g6Wm



— Rana Mitra (@RanaMitra15) August 25, 2018



While instances of hate and bigotry may seem like common news, an instance of communal amity has been making the Internet very happy.A day before Eid-al-Adha this year, a video went viral on social media in which a Muslim man is seen offering namaz inside a Sikh gurudwara in Malaysia. The man offers prayers, even as other sikh devotees go about their own business inside the gurudwara.The incident occurred inside Gurudwara Sahib Bercham in the city of Ipoh, the capital of the Malaysian state of Perak. The video was initially posted on Facebook by a page called SikhInside but has since gone viral across platforms.Shared on Thursday, the video has over 50,000 views. Many from the Sikh community as well as others lauded the incident.Malaysia is a multicultural and muticonfessional country with a dominant Muslim poopulation. According to their 2011 census, over Just over 60 percent of the population follow Islam.