Watch: Viral Video of Puppy and Kitten Warming Themselves Next to a Fire is Winning Hearts

From a macaque resting its head on a dove to a Rhodesian ridgeback having a quick nuzzle with a piglet, from month-old Sumatran tiger twins and a pair of baby orangutans sharing a room in an Indonesian zoo to an African elephant and a sheep being inseparable till one of them died, over time such photos on the Internet have shown and proven to us how remarkable friendships can exist between diametrically different animals. The more unlikely and unusual the friendship, the better it is.

So, when the video of a puppy and a kitten getting together on a winter day to warm themselves around a fire started making the rounds of the Internet, social media erupted.

The short clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: “Warming themselves and our heart”, with an emoticon of a smiling face with three hearts at the end. Twitterati couldn’t agree more!

Watch the video here:

Warming themselves and our heart pic.twitter.com/dzoNZ09twx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 8, 2021

Needless to say, the tweet went viral. In less than 24 hours of being posted, it garnered over 8,100 likes and 1,100 retweets. Many people, we are sure, even watched it on loop.

One user @megirish2001 tweeted: “Cant get any cuter...or spread more warmth in our hearts (sic)”

Cant get any cuter...or spread more warmth in our hearts — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) January 8, 2021

Propagating the cause of animal adoption, @Diya_iamdb, whose bio states she’s a former journalist, tweeted: “Would love to see both of them adopted! (sic)”

Would love to see both of them adopted! — Diya Banerjee (@Diya_iamdb) January 8, 2021

Reflecting on the kindness and compassion showed by both animals towards each other, another user, @gavesarkari tweeted: “They value sharing.Humans would be ousting each other. (sic)”

They value sharing.Humans would be ousting each other — gave sarkari (@gavesarkari) January 9, 2021

@manimamallan, too, shared a similar chain of thought. His comments on the thread read: “‘When we can stay together and enjoy the evening; even when we are sworn enemies and different species; why you human beings - same species- can’t stay together? Very different to understand’. The cuddles animals- Dog & Cat” (sic)”

‘When we can stay together and enjoy the evening; even when we are sworn enemies and different species; why you human beings - same species- can’t stay together? Very different to understand’. The cuddles animals- Dog & Cat — Mani Mamallan (@manimamallan) January 9, 2021

Two other users @jksharma2408 and @hurryppa emphasised on the harsh winter and how it makes difficult for stray animals to survive. While @jksharma2408 commented: “When the enemy is common, friendship arrives between adversaries. (sic)”, @hurryppa, tweeted: “Hard times bring rivals together (sic)”