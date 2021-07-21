Watch: Viral Video of Red-tailed Hawk Hunting Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

A breathtaking clip of a red-tailed hawk has been doing rounds on social media. Shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Ramesh Pandey on his Twitter handle, the clip features a small red-tailed hawk hovering in the air while hunting and has left netizens wide-eyed. Shared on July 18, the video shows the bird steady mid-air with its gaze focused on its prey. The post reads that it is a red-tailed hawk hovering while hunting and emphasizes on the steady head and its focused gaze. It further states that the original video has been obtained from Bill Bryant’s Instagram.

Watch the fascinating clip here:

A Red-tailed Hawk hovering while hunting. Don’t miss the steady head and the focused gaze. Great capture. #BirdsOfPrey #Hawkeye VC: billbryantphotographs (IG) pic.twitter.com/G8trfw7oJy— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 18, 2021

The incredible sight captivated the viewers and the video has racked up almost 8,500 views with more than 1000 likes on Twitter. People filled up the comment sections and expressed their astonishment while also sharing it multiple times across the platforms.

One of the users wrote that it seems the bird’s head is suspended with the help of something.

😲seems like head is hung with the help of something.— Isha Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@ranjan_isha) July 18, 2021

A second complimenting the capture said such keen eyesight and called the bird beautiful.

Such keen eyesight.A very beautiful bird.— Aleesha (@Aleesha60) July 18, 2021

Another user added information on the bird and wrote that the hawk is mostly found in North America.

Red-tailed hawk is mostly found in North America. IUCN status - least concern. 🎯🎯— Aj (@Aj47532464) July 18, 2021

Someone commented on the hawk’s focus and posture while writing that it was steadier than a camera gimbal.

It's more steady than Camera gimbal.— Darshan Rajput (@Darshan__Rajput) July 18, 2021

A user compared its focus to Mumbai people waiting for their local train at Virar station before the pandemic.

The steady head and focussed gaze is like tht of Mumbaikars waiting for the 8.45am Churchgate local at Virar station in the pre covid times. 😀— Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) July 18, 2021

Red-tailed hawks are most commonly found in North America and are the second-largest hawk after Ferruginous Hawk. They can often be confused with an eagle from a distance. These are usually found flying in wide circles over a field with broad, rounded wings and a short trademark reddish-brown tail. Inhabitants of an open country, one can be usually spotted in fields, or on top of telephones poles, trees or along the edges of fields. While on a hunt, after it spots its prey, the hawk swoops down and grabs its target in its talons and flies back up with it.

