Watch: Viral Video of Snow Leopard Falling off a Cliff While Chasing Its Prey

Terrifying videos of animals are often seen on social media. Now, a video of a spine-chilling incident showing a snow leopard falling off a snow capped mountain cliff during its chase of a prey has gone viral on social media. The video starts with a female snow leopard’s chase while trying to get hold of its prey, a Blue Sheep, commonly known as Bharal. Later, both the animals end up falling off the cliff. Recently, the snow leopard has been recognized as the state animal of Ladakh.

The 42-second video clip was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Sudha Ramen on Twitter. The Nail-biting video shared on September 1 has close to 47000 views till now.

Snow leopard is now the State animal of Ladakh.This clip is from the Secret Lives of Snow leopard.

After watching the video, some of the Twitter users were simply fascinated by the visuals.

Many Twitter users who watched the video, asked did the snow leopard survive after falling from such a height?

A few users shared the links of media reports saying that the snow leopard survived the battering from the multiple falls. According to the media reports, the “fascinating” video was initially shared on Wild Films India’s YouTube Channel in 2018.

The channel in the video description said that footage describes the two animals –snow leopard and Blue Sheep -in terms of behavior and physiology.

The channel further said that Blue sheep attempted with great strength to pull itself away from the Snow Leopard and the “dexterous” big cat was able to maneuver its body to help it survive.

Recently, the snow leopard was recognized as the state animal by the administration of Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh. In India, snow leopards are mainly found in the western and eastern regions of the Himalayas, including Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

