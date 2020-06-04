Watch: Viral Video of This 'Brave' Dog Taking on His Enemies is Leaving Internet in Splits

Bravery is a very individual concept, it can mean differently for different beings. In a recent video that will leave you in splits, a dog can be seen displaying his bravery in a bit unseen way.

The clip, which has been shared on TikTok, shows a bunch of dogs barking at each other. While these dogs are moving towards each other, there is one dog who is strongly barking but has held on to his human’s leg possibly due to the fear of other dogs.

What is more ironic here is that the dog in question belongs to the Shiba Inu breed. Dogs belonging to this breed are known for their bravery, but that clearly is not the case with this furry four legged animal.

The footage has been viewed over 8 million times on TikTok alone and has been liked by more than a million people. The clip was shared by a Japanese user who goes by the name nerodice on the portal.

It comes as no surprise that the viral video garnered all kinds of comments. One person, who could possibly relate with the dog said, “That’s me clinging to my mom when my dad wants to smack the heck out of me”, another person on a rather lighter note said, “such a brave boy”.

Majority of the comments on the post are filled with ‘Hahahh’, lol emojis.



