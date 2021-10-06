WATCH: Viral Video of Two Elephants Kissing is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today

In our limited understanding of how emotions function in animals, we often assume that romance is something only humans can do good. However, this viral clip of two elephants from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Kenya, is here to break this stereotype. The tusker duo has created a social media storm with their kissing clip. The 19 seconds video, which was recently shared by the Trust on its Twitter timeline, showed the elephants coming together to express their love for each other before they start kissing each other while raising their trunks in the air.

Check out the video here:

Since being posted online, the video has received nearly 18 thousand likes along with over three thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the clip, users could not stop gushing over the elephants’ cuteness in the video. Apart from the usual ‘Aww’ comments for tuskers’ cuteness, users posted their replies thanking Sheldrick trust for taking care of the creatures. A user tweeted We’re proud to support the vital work at Sheldrick Trust. Meanwhile, another user echoed his voice for the cause of saving elephants from poachers and wrote, “So very touching! These magnificent animals must be saved from greedy people killing them for ivory- that is so wrong!”

Check other reactions here:

Elephants can't French Kiss. Their tusks are in the way. https://t.co/ogTxrUWWf1— ugly websites (@uglywebsites) October 3, 2021

Tuskers are considered to be exceptionally intelligent and empathic animals and they often form a close bond with the members of their her and communicate their love and support for each other in different ways.

This is not the first such video to have gone viral on the internet. Earlier a similar video showing a group of elephants bathing in mud on a sunny afternoon had attracted a lot of attention online. The clip featured the animals rolling in the mud while enjoying the respite from the hot weather.

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

The clip receiver over 20 thousand views on Twitter.

