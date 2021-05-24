Watch: Viral Video of Woman Singing 'Story of Palestine' in Wake of Violence Leaves Internet Charged

In the wake of deadly clashes between Israel and militant group Hamas, a video in which a girl is narrating the Israel-Palestine conflict in the form of a song is going viral on social media. Eman Aksar, an Egyptian woman, is the creator of this song and her explainer video has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Eman starts the video with the history of the disputed region, saying, “There once was a land called Palestine where Christians, Muslims and Jews lived fine."

Eventually, she explains in the two-minute video that Palestine was ruled by the Ottoman Empire until World War I, after which Britain took hold of the region, and later a Jewish state was established in one part of the region while the remaining was given to Palestinians.

The most impactful part of the video comes when the narrator describes Israel as a bully for establishing a Jewish state, adding that thousands of Palestinians fled their homes with no right to return or fight for their land.

The viral video was originally shared by Eman on TikTok. However, overwhelmed by the reception, she later posted the same video on Instagram and since then, it has garnered over 11 million views.

Activist-politician Kavita Krishnan shared the video on Twitter while describing it as “the story of Palestine in less than 2 minutes."Even the video on Twitter has been watched more than one lakh times.

The story of Palestine in less than 2 minutes of song on Tiktok. Listen, share! pic.twitter.com/mD3yYI1uxi— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 23, 2021

After the overwhelming response to her video, Eman said she had to pinch herself to make sure all this is real. Eman is a mother of two and is making content for the last 10 years.

Israel-Palestine issue came to international attention once again earlier this month when Hamas launched rockets into Israel after the country’s military raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem during Ramadan. The deadly conflict saw around 250 deaths, mostly in Hamas-controlled Gaza. On May 21, both Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire, however, tensions continue to remain tense.

