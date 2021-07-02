WATCH: Viral Video Shows Crocodile Taking a Stroll in Karnataka Village

As we all anxiously battle a global pandemic while sitting at our homes, even a small incident is sufficient to send shock waves across the nation. Something similar happened recently in the streets of Kogilabanna village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. It was on Thursday when something really scary happened in the village — a crocodile was seen taking a walk in the rural lanes. Needless to say, seeing the creature walk so freely sent a chill down the spines of villagers. It is not a regular thing for anyone to see wild creatures walk amidst humans, and people were scared to the bone. Thankfully, no one was harmed during the whole fiasco as required help was provided. A video of this incident is now being widely shared on several social media platforms. In the video, one can see that the crocodile is wandering in the village lanes as the villagers observe it from afar.

It was quite a day for the people to witness a crocodile in their village, but they kept their panic aside and asked for help from the right source. Some of these villagers showed alertness in a troublesome situation and alerted the forest officials who were quick to arrive in the village and efficiently rescued the reptile. One of the Forest Department officials stated that the creature was captured from Kogilabana village in Dandeli and released into the nearby Kali river.

Crocodile spotted in a village in #Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. Forest officials arrive at spot, capture the animal, release it to nearby Kali river. @IndianExpressLive updates: https://t.co/Wz5UI3Cqu0 pic.twitter.com/OsIQIpzWqH — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 1, 2021

Although this is not the first instance when something like this transpired. Back in 2019, when Karnataka was struck by gruesome floods, a video of a crocodile resting on the roof of a sunken house gained traction on social media and went viral. People who watched that video was extremely worried for the reptile as well as the humans who might accidentally come in contact with the creature.

