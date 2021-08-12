WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Helping Woman Push Car in Glassgow Floods

Best friends always have each other’s back, and in this case, man’s best friend, a doggo helped a woman push her car to safety – because dogs are just the best, aren’t they? Lori Gillies shared a video on her Facebook profile and it is creating a huge fanbase for her pet pooch. Lori, a few days back, got her car stuck amid the floodwaters of Glassgow and had a difficult time pushing it to the dry land. However, her dog jumped to her rescue and offered a hand in pushing. What the woman-dog duo didn’t know was that their whole moment of camaraderie was recorded from a nearby window.

The video went viral on social media with netizens swooning over the pet pooch. But what also stood out was the hilarious commentary done by the person who shot the video. In the commentary, the person can be heard saying that Lori has got the dog swimming and now the dog will give her a hand in pushing her car too. “She’s asking ‘is the handbrake off?’ Handbrakes off and now she’s going to push,” he was heard saying in the background.

In one part of the video, Lori can be seen checking her phone with her one hand while pushing the car with another, to which the man recording the video said, “Drop the phone, drop the phone,” repeatedly, as if the dog would have thought of the exact words at that moment. LOL.

Lori shared the video and wrote, “Just doing a good deed – helping this car and its owners get to drier land. Puck really is the best dog in the whole wide world.” Apparently, the person who shot the video is from her neighbourhood – Davie Keel – who send it to his friends, and eventually the video reached Lori.

The video has already been watched over 2500 times, and has racked up more than 5000 shares.

