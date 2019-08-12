Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Viral Video Shows How 24 People Crammed into One Autorickshaw in Telengana

The driver, Abdul, had packed his vehicle with 24 passengers, all women and children, who were headed towards Thimmapur village, Telengana.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Watch: Viral Video Shows How 24 People Crammed into One Autorickshaw in Telengana
For many of us, wherever we may decide to commute, autorickshaws are generally our first look outs. The main reason for this would be the cheap fares of the medium. It's also not an unseen sight of seeing autorickshaws being overcrowded due to its quick commute.

However, how many passengers do you think a seven-seater autorickshaw can accomodate? Even in your wildest guess, the ballpark figure cannot be thought of.

In a recent video that went viral, an autorickshaw in Telengana was caught carrying 24 passengers!

The driver, Abdul, had packed his vehicle with 24 passengers, all women and children, who were headed towards Thimmapur village, Telengana.

According to reports, the overloaded vehicle was stopped in the town of Bhongir, Telenagana and in the video it seen, the police counting the number of passengers, who were asked to deboard the vehicle.

The video posted by the Commissioner of Police Karimnagar Telangana State on Twitter, reads, "People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn't board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety."

Netizens have reacted to the video, get other similar situations into notice:

