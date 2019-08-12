Watch: Viral Video Shows How 24 People Crammed into One Autorickshaw in Telengana

For many of us, wherever we may decide to commute, autorickshaws are generally our first look outs. The main reason for this would be the cheap fares of the medium. It's also not an unseen sight of seeing autorickshaws being overcrowded due to its quick commute.

However, how many passengers do you think a seven-seater autorickshaw can accomodate? Even in your wildest guess, the ballpark figure cannot be thought of.

In a recent video that went viral, an autorickshaw in Telengana was caught carrying 24 passengers!

The driver, Abdul, had packed his vehicle with 24 passengers, all women and children, who were headed towards Thimmapur village, Telengana.

According to reports, the overloaded vehicle was stopped in the town of Bhongir, Telenagana and in the video it seen, the police counting the number of passengers, who were asked to deboard the vehicle.

The video posted by the Commissioner of Police Karimnagar Telangana State on Twitter, reads, "People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn't board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety."

People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn't board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety pic.twitter.com/Aul2l2LM7C — CP KARIMNAGAR (@cpkarimnagar) August 11, 2019

Netizens have reacted to the video, get other similar situations into notice:

Appreciated. Whats your thought on overcrowded buses? Please interview the Govt. — Kiran Kumar Goli (@kirankumargoli) August 11, 2019

You can find the same situation any where in Telangana . Because TSRTC not providing proper transport.. so obviously people taking alternative.. so its govt failure to provide transport in rural areas... — Murali Reddy (@kmr3245) August 11, 2019

Very well said sir. But is the govt is efficient to provide commuting services to the remote villages and other places wherever it is possible? If govt provided such basic facilities no one will risk their lives. — KP (@upcmnglwyr) August 11, 2019

@cpkarimnagar, @HYDTP In Hyderabad at Gachibowli, Gowliddi near by Q city Auto valas looting the public with over load and creating traffic. autos won't start if below 15people are boarded and they will fight other autos which they pick up near by... I even complaint to 100 — SudhakarReddy (@Sudhaka90480614) August 12, 2019

Yes people should take their own safety..... So, all the people and driver of the auto should all need the awareness about the road safety... Plz follow the traffic rules... Only 1 life it can't come back.... Avoid all the dangerous activities while in driving.. — Putrevu Pavan Krishna (@PutrevuK) August 11, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.