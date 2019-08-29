Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Viral Video Shows How Devastating Domestic Abuse Can Be

The video goes through changes in its temperament and showcases a wide palette of emotions, beginning with a wide smile as she receives a bunch of flowers from her lover, who is not shown in the video.

News18.com

August 29, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Watch: Viral Video Shows How Devastating Domestic Abuse Can Be
The video goes through changes in its temperament and showcases a wide palette of emotions, beginning with a wide smile as she receives a bunch of flowers from her lover, who is not shown in the video.
A woman’s depiction of domestic abuse has gone viral on social media. The short video encapsulates the various stages of domestic violence and through her acting, translates each phase with acute clarity.

Not all relations start with violence immediately but slowly gains ground with the passage of time. The same is portrayed by her in the one- minute clip that is being widely shared currently.

The video goes through changes in its temperament and showcases a wide palette of emotions, beginning with a wide smile as she receives a bunch of flowers from her lover, who is not shown in the video. She can barely contain her elation as the flowers keep coming metaphorically symbolising the start of a relationship that she expects to make her happy.

However, a few seconds later, we see the first sign of abuse as her smile fades probably after a verbal altercation with her partner. Her lipstick gets a little smudged as she tries to fight through the ordeal which she might have assumed to be temporary, after which she takes off her engagement ring.

The next few seconds show her wearing an engagement ring again and after a few seconds of transient happiness, her happiness wears away as she touches her hair as a sign of defense against her hair being grabbed forcefully.

Several comments indicate that the next phase where she puts on make up to cover up the marks and tears stains from a possible verbal and physical altercation, left viewers with broken hearts. What comes next leaves users horrified for she now has a black eye, smudged lipstick and dishevelled hair which she all tries to cover up with broken smiles and even more make up than she used before. Meanwhile, her abusive lover tries to mend the chasms with feeble gestures that bears a stark resemblance to their sunnier days, the gifting of flowers.

The last phase is a morbid ending shows her completely broken down with bruise marks all over her face and cuts on her forehead as she cannot hide them anymore with cosmetic products. Moreover, the unhappiness that seeps through and is manifested on her face emphasizes on the intensity of grief that we went through as a result of the inhuman torture she endured.

Her Instagram video now has 155,517 views and 38,536 likes as comments and retweets keep pouring in on Twitter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
