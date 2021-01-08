Watch: Viral Video Shows Ostrich Running Down Busy Karachi Road After Escaping from Zoo

People on a busy Karachi road were in for a shock when they found a fear-stricken ostrich running down amidst the heavy traffic. Video clips of the bird running through the busy roads of the Pakistan city have been widely shared on the internet with the ostrich becoming a talking point for netizens.

According to news agency UPI, the ostrich had escaped its shelter of a private zoo recently. After having made the run, it was caught by citizens roaming across the streets of the city, often breaking into a sprint as well.

While the bird tries to change lanes, a few bikes can be seen slowing down or changing their directions so as to avoid hitting the ostrich. It is needless to say, the bird could have been deeply hurt.

The caption to the tweet said: “An ostrich ran away from a Zoo in Korangi #Karachi”

An ostrich ran away from a Zoo in Korangi #Karachi pic.twitter.com/ew9Icmkot1 — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) January 6, 2021

Netizens were found worried about the bird. One Twitter user wrote: “the poor bird must've been terrified. I hope it's safe”.

the poor bird must've been terrified. I hope it's safe — Haider (@HaiderGhaznavi) January 6, 2021

While another commented: “Poor bird. I hope it doesn't get hurt.”

Poor bird. I hope it doesn't get hurt.🙏 — Anton (@antonhas1) January 6, 2021

Many others called the sight “heart wrenching” and said the “poor soul” did not deserve to be put in a zoo.

Its so heart wrenching. 😔Now where's that "Zinda Bhutto". Is he blind or kind of deaf? — Samiya Javaid Malik (@SamiyaJavaid85) January 6, 2021

Another user alluded to the famous dialogue from the movie Forrest Gump.

Its so heart wrenching. 😔Now where's that "Zinda Bhutto". Is he blind or kind of deaf? — Samiya Javaid Malik (@SamiyaJavaid85) January 6, 2021

A user posed although the bird was adhering to the traffic laws, why was it not given an indication before changing lanes.

Atleast the ostrich is adhering to traffic laws. But no indicator when leaving lane!? — Burak (@Timbuktu87) January 6, 2021

A report from Pakistan publication Bol News cited the statement given by the police to say that the flightless bird had fled from a private zoo in the Korangi No. 4 areas of the city. As per another article from a Pakistan news portal (https://jang.com.pk/news/868497), the bird had been frightened of water entering its enclosure. The flood in its abode at the zoo had led the bird to flee the place.

The reports, however, added that the bird was safely captured by the zoo officials again and taken to its enclosure. No news of the ostrich incurring injuries has come to light either.