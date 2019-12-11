Watch: Viral Video Shows Similarities Between Tamil And Korean Languages

There are often similarities between languages which are based on the same script, but did you know there is a similarity between Tamil and Korean? Yes, these two languages are spoken in two different countries but still they share a lot of similar words and some of them have same meaning. Recently, a YouTube video by Bahador Alast that has gone viral introduces some of the words that are same in both Tamil as well as Korean.

The 11-minute-18-second viral video shows Ellen (a Korean speaker) and Visha (a Tamil speaker) along with Alast. The two speakers have used a host of words and sentences to prove that there is a similarity between the two languages.

The video shows both the speakers picking up a chit turn by turn and say it loud. The words happen to have exactly the same meaning as well as pronunciation in Tamil as in Korean.

The video also explains that the word "I" is pronounced as "na" in Korean while in Tamil language, it is pronounced as "nan".

In both Tamil and Korean languages, the word father is pronounced as "appa". The English word "day" is pronounced as "nal" in both Tamil and Korean languages.

The video showing quite a number of similarities between Tamil and Korean languages has been viewed over 3 lakh 87 thousand times. People have reacted to the viral video expressing their thoughts.

A user wrote, "This makes goosebumps to me all the time when I see similarities in Korean and Tamil..."

Another user wrote, "This is so interesting! Tamil and korean? Who would’ve guessed."

Some of the other comments read:

"Even the word for 'come' is same in Tamil and Korean that is 'wa' or 'va'."

"I'm in shock... I had no idea those languages had something in common."

"Never in my wildest of dreams would have imagined the similarities between Tamil & Korean."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.