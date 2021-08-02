WATCH: Viral Video Shows View of Taj Mahal in Flight Simulator 2020 Game

The video gaming scene has moved to a different level and with the advancement of graphic designing technology, game developers are able to recreate images that are almost like images in real life. Now, a clip from the game Flight Simulator 2020 featuring the stunning view of the Taj Mahal at night has caught everyone’s attention on Reddit. The video was posted on Reddit by a page called Indian Gaming. As per the description of the page, it is meant for discussion of the Indian gaming scenario and the blend of ‘Indianness’ with video games.

The video starts off with a graphically designed view of a plane hovering over the skyspace over the Taj Mahal. It moves forward to stunning visuals of the colourfully lit Taj Mahal and adjacent area.

Check it out here

Since being shared online, the video so far has received over 1.3 thousand upvotes and several comments from Reddit users.

Users expressed their amazement at the view and thanked the page for sharing the clip online. Some of the users noted that the Taj Mahal was a no-flying zone, so this creates the first aerial of the building. Meanwhile, some of the users also posted their requests for similar views of other historical monuments and places from India.

In another similar photo that had gone viral last month, gaming YouTuber Daniel Tan had built a replica of the Taj Mahal in the popular video game Minecraft. The photo was originally uploaded on Reddit in 1:1 ratio and the YouTuber has been on a mission to plot the entire planet on the game under the project head Build the Earth (BTE). He started the initiative last year to let people kill the pandemic blue by building beautiful cities, monuments, popular shows on the game.

Explaining the idea behind recreating the Taj Mahal, Tan said that since the Seventh Wonder of the world was not yet created on the game, he decided to make it. Since he had never visited the Taj Mahal in real life, he tried to develop an understanding of its dimension via Google map, Google images and other sources. It took him 3 months to recreate the building on the game.

