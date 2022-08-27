WATCH: Virat Kohli Made This Pakistani Fan's Day With a Pic Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli may be struggling with his form on the field but his popularity continues to be at its peak. Long queues of fans have been spotted waiting to catch a glimpse of the star batter at the practice ground of the Indian team ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai. While some of these fans went home watching Kohli from a distance, a few lucky ones also got a chance to meet their idol in person. One such lucky fan from Pakistan’s Lahore. Mohammed Zibran could not believe his luck when he got to click a picture with his favourite cricketer. The pic was a result of a lot of persuasion from Zibran and a sweet gesture by King Kohli. The 34-year-old had left the ground after practice but returned to make the day for his fan.

Speaking to PakTV, Zibran revealed that he had come all the way from Lahore to just get a picture clicked with Virat. “I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli and I have come from all the way from Pakistan just to get a picture clicked with him. He is an amazing person besides being a great cricketer. He talked to me and agreed to my request of getting the selfie clicked,” the fan said.

Virat Kohli, who has been dealing with a drought of centuries for nearly three years now, will be hoping to make a strong comeback in Asia Cup. Kohli scored his last international century in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Kohli will return to action with Asia Cup after a break from India’s tour to West Indies and Zimbabwe. Defending champions India will kick off their Asia Cup campaign with a clash with Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The last time the two met, in the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan had registered a dominating 10-wicket victory.

