WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi

#WATCH Visually challenged girls performed a song which was written by PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VVHbKrgwnc — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

Touched to see this.



The spirit of this Garba has been brought to life by these daughters!



Hope everyone's having a blessed Navratri. https://t.co/8JjwIJvdTL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2018

With the festival of Navaratri in full swing, people are celebrating in the world over. The celebration of Navrathi involves song, dance, and special events which take place in a community setting. Usually, the song is in Gujrati and the dance is 'garba' which involves the repetition of synchronized steps and is usually performed in a circular motion.This year, a song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as inspired a special group of dancers to perform a special garba dance to this music. The visually impaired students from a school in Ahmedabad have performed the dance which is written in praise of garba. Watch the video below.PM Modi himself shared the video on Twitter, expressing his sentiments.