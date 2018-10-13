GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi

The girls did a fantastic job at this garba dance.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 13, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
With the festival of Navaratri in full swing, people are celebrating in the world over.


The celebration of Navrathi involves song, dance, and special events which take place in a community setting. Usually, the song is in Gujrati and the dance is 'garba' which involves the repetition of synchronized steps and is usually performed in a circular motion.

This year, a song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as inspired a special group of dancers to perform a special garba dance to this music. The visually impaired students from a school in Ahmedabad have performed the dance which is written in praise of garba.

Watch the video below.





PM Modi himself shared the video on Twitter, expressing his sentiments.



