WATCH: Visually Impaired Young Girl's Priceless Reaction on Receiving Braille Harry Potter Books

The Harry Potter books are favourites for the kids, as well as many youngsters. The book was even transcripted in braille for the visually impaired kids so that they won’t depend on others to know the adventures of Harry Potter. Now, a video of a visually impaired kid who received braille Harry Potter is doing rounds on the internet and her reactions are unmissable.

The video shared by an Instagram user named Katelyn shows her niece Emrie unboxing her Christmas gift and getting super excited as soon as she learnt that the gift is braille Harry Potter book. Sharing the video, Katelyn wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who donated and made this Christmas extra special for my niece Emrie!”

Ever since the video has been dropped on the internet, it has garnered over 38,000 views and tons of comments. While the video has left many of the users overwhelmed and teary-eyed, others were delighted to see the excitement of the little girl. A user wrote, “Ok I’m bawling. Her joy! This is amazing!” Another user commented, “Omg this is incredible. Love it so much!!!”

A third user wrote, “We live in Kansas too and our baby was born blind! This beautiful post gives me hope.” Someone close to Katelyn's family commented, “This is the best! I’ve known Emrie for a long time and it is so special to see her so grown up and excited about reading!”

A few days ago, Katelyn shared a couple of pictures containing the image of the price tag of braille Harry potter books and penned a long note. In her note, she revealed that her niece and nephew were born blind, however, her niece Emrie is a passionate and brilliant little girl who's affinity for reading is unparalleled.

She also stated that the outstanding price of braille books is quite heart-breaking as it is difficult for visually impaired individuals to access these books. She further went on writing that she is hoping to make the gift of reading a little bit more accessible with everyone's help and urged people to donate for the cause. Her caption further reads, “I am hoping to provide the gift of magic to her and other individuals who are visually impaired this Christmas!”

Her post hit many and the people went on donating to make the little Emrie’s Christmas extra special.