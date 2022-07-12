Watch: Visuals of Tsunami Hitting Japanese City in 2011 Leave Internet Terrified

The Internet is filled with a lot of surprising photos and videos and one such scary visual of a tsunami captured in a video has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by a user named TheFigen, the clip shows cars, vans, a big ship swaying violently, and bridges shaking as a series of large tsunami waves hit the city. The video featuring appliances and furniture falling inside buildings has surfaced on social media.

The video showed tremors felt inside a restaurant. Chairs, tables, and lights fell down as the quake hit, and people struggled to stay on their feet. Many are also seen on the balcony of a building recording this entire incident.

The caption of the post read, “The power of the tsunami. (Japan, 2011).”

The power of the tsunami.

(Japan, 2011) pic.twitter.com/Ip0XgdwZiY — Figen (@TheFigen) July 10, 2022

Since being shared, the post caught netizens’ attention and has garnered more than 6,00,000 views and likes from thousands of users.

Commenting on the video, one user asked why the colour of the water looked so black, to which another explained that when the tsunami hits the ground, the dirt and garbage collect everything. The water gets dirty by mixing with the sewer system.

Many found the video “terrifying” and asked the user to delete it as the event was nothing less than a nightmare for the Japanese.

For those who are unaware, the Japan earthquake and tsunami of 2011 was a severe natural disaster that occurred in the northeastern part of the country on March 11, 2011. The disaster was also named Great Sendai Earthquake or Great Tōhoku Earthquake.

