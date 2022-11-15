Watch: Volkswagen Develops An Office Chair With Most Features Of a Car

Technological advancements have made the unthinkable a reality in recent times. From phones having AI to electric cars, there are numerous technological innovations taking place almost every day across the globe. One such innovation, an office chair, which can be driven at a top speed of 19 kilometres per hour (kmph), has caught the eyes of many on the internet.

The chair has been developed by a team from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Norway, and it comes with a motor as well as a pair of big wheels. Named “The Chair,” the device offers a top speed of 19 kmph and gives the user a range of 11 kilometres.

Powered by an electric motor, it has four aluminium wheels. It also comes equipped with a seatbelt and LED headlights. The lights on the chair are powerful enough to light up a hallway. There is also a horn that will help the user alert co-workers to make way for the moving chair.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the chair also offers a stereo that can help you amp up the office mood. It even boasts of flashing party lights to set the mood of the party right. To keep the user updated, the chair has an infotainment screen, 360-degree sensors, and a backup camera.

The Chair has a replaceable battery and can go up to 11 kilometres on a single charge. However, you will never be able to buy it as Volkswagen has created this chair as a one-off to help advertise the brand’s line of vans and commercial vehicles.

A video of The Chair was recently posted on YouTube. People expressed their interest in buying the chair for various reasons, including “escaping their bosses”. One user also jokingly demanded, “I want one! But with rockets and an ejector seat!”

