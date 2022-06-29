WATCH: Waiter Kicks Out Homeless Kids from Restaurant, Video Angers Netizens

A video shared by Twitter user Hatinder Singh has deeply angered the netizens. The video features a couple of kids sitting at a restaurant. However, after a few moments, they were shooed away by a waiter. The video has been shot at a Sbarro outlet. “Don’t know about the place but if these kids have paid for something they should be allowed to sit inside. But the way the waiter is pushing them out and kids looking at each other shows, we see the financial status of a person and decide how much respect to give,” read the caption of the video. It is still unclear if the kids ordered something or were just randomly sitting there. Have a look at the video:

Don’t Know About The Place But If These Kids Have Paid For Something They Should Be Allowed To Sit Inside. But The Way The Waiter Is Pushing Them Out And Kids Looking At Each Other Shows, We See The Financial Status Of Person And Decide How Much Respcet To Give. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZetgZ8vtXV — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) June 27, 2022

The video has now gone viral. Since uploaded, it has managed to garner nearly 6K views. Tweeple can also be seen retweeting the video with their own caption. One person wrote, “Sharm aati h aise logo par jo aapne he desh main apne he logo ke sath aisa karte hai fir bhar Wale karte h to kyo bura lagta h ?” Another person wrote, “The person who is telling the kids to go outside because he is not aware whether they are going to buy something to eat or not so he may have told them to go out and if he will not tell them to go out then he will have to face the consequence from his Senior.”

The disrespect was uncalled for. Mistreatment is something which should not be practised, irrespective of gender, or financial status. What is your take on the incident?

