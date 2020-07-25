Waiters Wear PPE Suits to Serve Food at Andhra Wedding, Viral Video Wins Internet

After having co-existed with the novel coronavirus, we have understood the importance of social distancing and safety protocols in order to continue with our lives. Recently, a wedding planning troupe showed that they were not taking any chances.

A clip of waiters serving dishes at a wedding wearing full PPE kits has gone viral. The incident took place in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh when Koti Caterers were given the job of arranging food for around 150 to 200 plates for a wedding.

We can see several men and women seated on tables and chairs in the video. The people assigned to serve them food all wear complete protective suits in order to contain the spread of the virus.

According to news portal Sakshi, the clip is from a wedding in the state held in Mudinepalli village of Andhra Pradesh on July 22.

The catering company had gotten a contract for an event after three long months and hence were eager to take all necessary measures. The team behind the function abided by all the COVID-19 guidelines. The wedding organizers instructed the waiters to wear PPE kits, use sanitizers and maintain hygiene. Their temperatures were also checked, the report added.

The last few months has seen a complete stop in parties and other aggregations due to the threat of the virus. However, as unlocking of the country is underway, it is a good sign that people are taking great pains to ensure social distancing norms are maintained under every situation.