Watch: Wannabe Robbers Left Red-Faced after ATM They Were Ramming Refused to Break

A video of two bumbling thieves unsuccessfully trying to rob an ATM in Melbourne, Australia, has been going viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.

The security footage from an ATM at a gas station in Cranbourne East, Melbourne shows two thieves repeatedly ramming their car in reverse into an ATM. One of the two unidentified persons can be seen directing the driver of the car into backing the car in speed so as to break the automated teller machine open. However, despite a number of efforts, the thugs fail to get any cash out of the machine.

As per Nine News Adelaide, though the thugs were unable to rob any cash from the ATM, they did manage to cause damage worth $100,000 before abandoning the attempt as futile and running.

Bumbling crooks have caused approximately $100,000 in damage before driving off empty handed in a botched ATM heist at a Melbourne shopping centre. #9News pic.twitter.com/poiOYfYVry — Nine News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) November 27, 2019

The duo were wearing hoodies and are currently wanted for the attempted robbery by Victoria Police.

Nevertheless, the video managed to evoke lots of laughs on social media. The video even reminded some of the famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. Most netizens suggested the thieves needed a career change.

No money and his car is ruined now - karma — Lucas Vallinoto (@VallinotoLucas) November 27, 2019

They probably needed to steal a stronger vehicle than that .. — Anne 🇮🇪 (@fabannex) November 27, 2019

Hmmm, they're not very good at this. They might want to pursue another career. Something extremely simple. #9News — Robert Mason (@Seagullrm) November 27, 2019

