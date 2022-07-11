WATCH: Water Lit in Indian Tricolour Gushes From Karnataka Dam in Incredible Video

In the past few days, the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. Among those states, the weather department issued a red alert for some of the districts in Karnataka. Due to the heavy rain, the deputy commissioners of some of the districts declared a holiday for schools and colleges. While the low-lying areas are the worst affected, a video of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam showing a high inflow of water is making rounds on the internet. This is after the water level has risen due to heavy rain, resulting in hardships and panic among the citizens.

The video, shared by the news agency ANI, shows a rising water level at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in the Mandya district under tricolour lighting. In the now-viral video, water is gushing down from the dam illuminated with tricolour lighting. While the video and the lighting make the water stream appear beautiful, one can only guess about the ongoing hardships of the people through IMD’s continuous warnings. The news agency posted the video with the caption, “Karnataka: Visuals from Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in Mandya district where a high water inflow was witnessed under the tricolour lighting, owing to heavy rains.”

The comments section was swamped with users posting a meme on the scenario, while many adored the beautiful water stream. Several even shared their concerns regarding people in the low-lying areas, as one user wrote, “The tricolour lighting effect looks beautiful even when the water level is low, care to talk about the low-lying areas affected by these torrential rains.” Another urged the authorities, “Dear government officials as we have faced a severe coal crisis, please don’t waste power on this only for entertainment purposes.” A third user wrote, “This is fantastic…our heart and soul……The Indian flag.”

As per news agency PTI, on Sunday heavy rains lashed the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. The red alert by the IMD department prompted authorities to take precautionary measures like declaring holidays for schools and colleges.

