WATCH: Wayanad Woman Who Fell into 50 Feet Deep Well Rescued by Fire Dept Officials

In a dramatic rescue operation in Kerala's Wayanad district, fire department officials pulled out a woman from 50 feet deep well after she fell in it on Tuesday, August 10. Officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident from local residents. A short clip of the rescue was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The footage shows the woman sitting inside the net and holding onto it firmly while approaching the opening of the well. At this point, officials and local residents around the well pull the net and ask the woman to let go. Officials then assist the woman to come out of the net. She appears to be in shock because of the accident and falls back after standing up on the ground, however, people present around her hold and prevent the falling.

Check out the video here:

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad (10.08) pic.twitter.com/5tG6Jq0vx3— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

The clip so far has got over 8.7 views along with several replies from users on the microblogging site. People appreciated the quick response of the officials and locals after the accident and credited them for saving the woman's life.

However, this is not the first time that officials have carried such a rescue operation from a well. In a similar incident earlier this year, forest officials in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district had carried a rescue of a baby elephant from a well. Officials used earth movers to dig holes in the ground to remove any obstacle in the way of saving the elephant. Reports said that the baby elephant was part of a herd of elephants from Jharkhand that had entered the Deuli Forest Range in the Mayurbhanj district. The herd was passing through the village when the one-year-old baby tusker fell into the open well. Locals alerted the forest department officials after noticing the elephant and swift action by officials ensured the successful rescue.

During the rescue, curious locals gathered around the site and cheered when the elephant was finally brought out of the well.

