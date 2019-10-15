Watch: Wedding Videographer Adds Muppets Footage into Couples' Marriage Video

The memories created during a person's wedding are supposed to be the happiest and should last a lifetime.

People usually hire a photographer and/or videographer to capture memorable moments from the day with families watching it over and over again throughout their lives.

However, considering the fact that capturing the biggest moment in your life lies in the hands of someone else is not devoid of perils.

A Twitter user @mollandra recently took to the social media site to share a video of her parents' wedding, which features The Muppets, specifically when Kermit married Miss Piggy in The Muppet's Take Manhattan. She questioned, whether the videographer intercut a clip from Kermit and Miss Piggy's wedding into their service without asking as a caption to the video.

my parents' wedding videographer intercut a clip from kermit and miss piggy's wedding into their service?? without asking??? pic.twitter.com/XE7830mOwG — maul-ly (@mollandra) October 9, 2019

Needless to say, the Muppets Grouch, Oscar, Grover, Bert and Ernie were definitely not invited to the actual wedding.

Speaking to the TIME, Molly Knapp aka, the Twitter user said, "I think it’s absolutely hilarious," adding that even though she enjoyed the edit, she may never find out why the videographer did it, adding, "He’s out of business, and we can’t reach him unfortunately."

Needless to say, the TIME story added that video was doctored before the 2015 split between Miss Piggy and Kermit, who had been together for 40 years before that.

