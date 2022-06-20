Watch: Weird Tortilla Challenge Video Goes Viral

You eat tortillas, but have you ever seen someone getting assaulted by them? Yes, you read that right. A strange challenge has now gone viral on the internet, which involves people hitting one another with chapatis. The tortilla challenge is becoming popular on social media platforms including Instagram.

A video showing a tortilla challenge has recently been shared on the Instagram account ViralHog, which is known for its strange videos. The video is quite funny because people are seen hitting each other with chapatis.

In the video, three people are standing in front of each other. They have chapatis in their hands and their mouths are full of water. As soon as the first person laughs, everyone spits water on each other and starts hitting each other with the chapati.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

The tortilla challenge was first started on Tiktok and in this, every participant stands steadily in front of each other. The one who laughs first will be hit by chapatis and others will splash water on him.

The video has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views. The video has gotten a lot of response from netizens. One said that he always chuckles a lot when he watches this video. Another one remarked that she enjoyed seeing everyone having fun with one another. One user wrote, “Why are people throwing water on one another.”

Some criticised the whole challenge and said, “Has everyone forgotten about Corona? There was a time when people were suffering a lot for food and these folks are wasting it in such a way.”

