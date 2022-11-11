Watch: What a Day For a Ukrainian Soldier Looks Like On Front Lines

It has been more than eight-and-a-half months since Russia invaded Ukraine, leaving millions of Ukrainians displaced and thousands dead. Recently, a video shared by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry shows another day for a Ukrainian soldier. The now-viral clip shows a soldier filming in a barren area. In a few seconds, he can be seen jumping down into the man-made mud bunker. After a few frames, a cloud of black smoke can be seen coming from the left side of the video.

The soldier got up from his place casually and grabbed his phone. “Just another day of a Ukrainian soldier on the front lines,” wrote the Defence Ministry in the 32-second video.

Just another day of a Ukrainian soldier on the front lines. pic.twitter.com/Bt0ADEcHYo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 8, 2022

The micro-blogging users reacted to the video and prayed for the safety of the soldiers working at the front line. One of the users said, “This is scary, may God keep them safe.”

This is scary, may God keep them safe — Mark Paulino~ (@mark_paulino16) November 8, 2022

Another person added, “Hat on please your family needs you alive.”

Hat on please your family need you alive. — Sue🐀 Ⓥ (@Lile_sosanna) November 8, 2022

Someone also wrote, “Helmets, boys… please. You’re too valuable. We need you!”

Helmets, boys…please. You’re too valuable. We need you! — The Tide Is High 🇦🇺🇺🇦 (@The_tide_is_hi) November 9, 2022

Another user added, “May God protect you all, dear Ukrainians!”

May God protect you all,dear Ukrainians! — Mioara Dinu (@Dinu3Mioara) November 9, 2022

The video has garnered more than 2.26 lakh views since it was uploaded.

President Zelensky on Thursday said that Kyiv forces have recaptured over 40 towns and villages in southern Ukraine as Moscow has signalled its army to retreat from the strategic city of Kherson, reported AFP.

In his daily address, Zelensky shared that the number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place as a part of the ongoing defence operation is already dozens. He also mentioned that 41 settlements have been liberated from Russian occupation.

Earlier, Moscow stated that it had made the difficult decision to pull forces from Kherson and the Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday said that its unit was manoeuvring in the area.

According to the news agency, the retreat would be a major setback for Russia but officials in Kyiv have remained wary, saying that Russia was unlikely to leave Kherson without a fight.

