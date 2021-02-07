WATCH: What Happens When You Hold a Plasma Tube in Hands

Plasma is often referred to as "the fourth state of matter" solid, liquid and gas being the other three. Just as boiling liquid changes it into gas, a gas — when heated — forms plasma. And because so much of the universe is said to be made of it, plasma generates a lot of interests among researchers and scientists.

A video released on YouTube by The Action Lab, a channel dedicated to performing exciting experiments, shows how the plasma is generated. To generate plasma, the narrator in the video says that one has to rip the electrons off the outer shell of an atom and that takes a lot of energy. For that, one needs to get the electric field around a glass tube, containing a gas, high enough to generate plasma.

For instance, in a glass tube containing 99.9% helium, plasma can be generated by ripping the electrons off the atom by getting the electric field around the tube high enough. Now, how do one hold the tube in our hands? One uses the Tesla coil and bring the tube just close enough to the coil to generate plasma inside of it.

The tube instantly lights up, in pink, and what is being held in the hands is a helium plasma ball.

Helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and the radioactive radon (Rn) are the six naturally occurring noble gases. These have the highest ionization energy, which means it takes a lot of energy to knock the electron off the atom and generate plasma.

Similarly, when glass tubes, containing different noble gases, are brought closer to the coil, creating a high electric field, they glow up in colours of plasma. The argon plasma ball appears purple, while krypton is bluish. Of all the noble gases, the xenon plasma ball is the dimmest of all, as shown in the video too.

With no electrodes connected, the plasma balls glow in our fingers because of the coil. One can even see the light of the plasma ball fluctuate depending on the distance between the tube and the coil.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, the oxygen molecule takes only half the energy to rip the electron off the atom than a helium atom. So, it seems easier to make the plasma out of oxygen than helium. However, that's not the case. Oxygen is an extremely electro negative gas, which means it eats up all the free electrons, unlike helium.