WATCH: When a Comic Interrupted Donald Trump's Speech to Call Him 'Boring' to His Face

Former US president Donald Trump wants to have a go at Making America Great Again, again. On Tuesday, Trump announced he would be contesting the 2024 US presidential elections, saying, “In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." Comedy duo The Good Liars took this moment to share an old video from 2019 where they called Trump “boring" in the middle of his speech.

The Good Liars comic yelled out “this is boring!" in the middle of Trump’s speech. The former president paused briefly to absorb what had happened, then called for the man’s ejection. “Get him out of here," Trump said. The comic was wearing a Make America Great Again cap and when he was being escorted out, he insisted that he “loved" Trump but he was still “boring". Somewhere in the process, he also asked Trump to “tell some jokes" and “entertain" the audience.

“The time we called Donald Trump “Boring” to his face," The Good Liars captioned the video, tweeting it out yesterday. The clip has been going viral all over again.

The time we called Donald Trump “Boring” to his face. pic.twitter.com/dgxaYrzmus— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 16, 2022

The Good Liars are a comedy duo who interview conservatives on the regular, and have unearthed many wild claims from conspiracy theorists. Notable among many such interviewees was one guy who believed that Michael Jackson was alive and that JFK was the acting president. Earlier this year, the duo also interviewed a woman at a Trump rally, who believed that US president Joe Biden was actually actor Jim Carrey in a mask.

Trump filed the paperwork on Tuesday to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, two years after his defeat to US President Joe Biden, news agencies reported. “You can’t stay quiet any longer, your country is being destroyed before your very eyes,” Trump said claiming that teachers, the police, entrepreneurs and the public is angered with the government.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here