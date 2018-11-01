GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: When Boxing Champ Mary Kom Fought a Friendly With Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

Both Mary Kom and Rathore are accomplished sportspersons and Olympic medallists in their own fields.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
Ace boxer Mary Kom has just uploaded a video on social media that is sending her fans in a tizzy. In the video posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kom is seen fighting a 'friendly' match with sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

In the video, the Kom, who is five-times world boxing champion and a Bronze medallist in the Olympics, can be seen in the clip throwing light punches, laughing and giving tips and tricks to Rathore inside the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the capital. Rathore apparently surprised her while she was practising and even showed her some of his moves, outside the ring.




The Minister, himself an Olympics silver medallist in shooting, was clearly outwitted by Kom, who seemed nevertheless impressed by Rathore's amiability and cheer.

As soon as the video was posted, social media erupted with cheers for both the boxer and the minister.







