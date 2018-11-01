Watch: When Boxing Champ Mary Kom Fought a Friendly With Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

Watch: When Rathore helped Mary Kom train https://t.co/8Lipt5cWf9 pic.twitter.com/hjpJJ6sgYa — Rohan Yadav (@rohanyadavTOI) November 1, 2018

Mary Kom is 20 kilos lighter and has a reach 6-7 inches shorter than @Ra_THORe, but judging by her speed and her eye, I don't see him lasting one round with her. On the other hand... at least the minister-jee mixed it up with her. Good on you, pal. https://t.co/Mq2UH1aAv0 — Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) November 1, 2018

Ace boxer Mary Kom has just uploaded a video on social media that is sending her fans in a tizzy. In the video posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kom is seen fighting a 'friendly' match with sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.In the video, the Kom, who is five-times world boxing champion and a Bronze medallist in the Olympics, can be seen in the clip throwing light punches, laughing and giving tips and tricks to Rathore inside the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the capital. Rathore apparently surprised her while she was practising and even showed her some of his moves, outside the ring.The Minister, himself an Olympics silver medallist in shooting, was clearly outwitted by Kom, who seemed nevertheless impressed by Rathore's amiability and cheer.As soon as the video was posted, social media erupted with cheers for both the boxer and the minister.