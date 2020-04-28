BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: When Jasprit Bumrah's Heroics With the Bat Helped Gujarat Win

(image: jasprit bumrah/twitter)

(image: jasprit bumrah/twitter)

Batting for Gujarat, Bumrah had scored 42 runs off just 20 balls and helped his side post a total of 277/9. Gujarat then bowled out Goa for 199, winning the match by 78 runs.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
Share this:

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday shared an old clip of his 2017 knock which played a key role in Gujarat's win over Goa in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah said: "On popular demand (mostly by Yuvraj Singh), here's presenting Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning knock of 2017!"

Batting for Gujarat, Bumrah had scored 42 runs off just 20 balls and helped his side post a total of 277/9. Gujarat then bowled out Goa for 199, winning the match by 78 runs.

This post from Bumrah comes after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had roasted teh 26-year-old over his batting skills. During a recent Instagram Live session, Yuvraj told Bumrah: "You have a highest of 10 in ODIs, 10 in Tests, and 16 runs in IPL. You have a total of 82 runs in 80 first-class class games."

However, Bumrah was quick to point out one particular inning of his of which he is proud of. He reminded everyone of his unbeaten 42-run knock against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2017. "I have a highest of 20-ball 42 runs against Goa," he replied.

Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in ODIs from 64 games and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres