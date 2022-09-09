WATCH: When Queen Elizabeth II Was Crowned, Marking Start of 70-year Reign

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral on Thursday. With ‘London Bridge’ finally going down, it marks the end of an era. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen served as the nation’s figurehead for 7 decades and witnessed the coming and going of 15 prime ministers. Her 70-year-long reign began at the age of 25, when she became Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her father on February 6, 1952, reported Reuters. She was on tour in Kenya with Prince Philip at the time.

She was crowned as the monarch on June 2, 1953.

The royal heir, 73-year-old Charles, immediately succeeded British Queen Elizabeth II after her death at Balmoral castle on Thursday, as per centuries-old protocol. King Charles will be the inheritor of an uncertain chapter in the royal family’s legacy as it navigates modern-day trials and travails.

Elizabeth ascended the throne at an uncertain time in 1952 when the mighty British Empire was but withering away. Media reports often speculated whether Charles will ascend the throne as he has been known to be “reluctant” on the matter. But, for now, he is the natural successor and will likely assume the title of King Charles III.

Charles III said Thursday that queen Elizabeth II was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” who would be missed around the world. A statement issued by Buckingham Palace after Charles, 73, ascended the throne, reads, “The death of my beloved mother, her majesty the queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held.”

