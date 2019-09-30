Take the pledge to vote

Watch: When US Embassy Officials Sang 'Ye Dosti' from Sholay to Spread Festive Cheer in India

US diplomats in India are finding creative ways to celebrate #USInidaDosti on Twitter.

News18.com

September 30, 2019
Watch: When US Embassy Officials Sang 'Ye Dosti' from Sholay to Spread Festive Cheer in India
Image credit: Twitter/Reuters

The festive season is upon us and many Indians are doused in the spirit of celebration. And it seems the infectious energy has enthused even non-Desi folk living in the country. Take the case of US Embassy diplomats, for example, who recently shared a video of themselves singing popular Bollywood songs on Twitter.

"Watch our diplostars flaunt their love for songs from Hindi movies. Which is your favorite Bollywood number? #USIndiaDosti", the post was captioned.

The video, titled "Americans sing their favorite Bollywood songs" features officials starting the video with a rendition of "Yeh dosti" from Sholay. Other songs that were sung by Americans include 'Badtameez Dil' from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and 'Choti Si Asha' from Roja.

The video has been garnering much praise from desi netizens, many of who lauded the effort as well as choice of songs.

However, some objected to the use of only Hindi songs.

The video comes soon after PM Modi's US visit where he addresses the diaspora in Texas and then held trade talks with US President Donald Trump. However, this is not the first that US Embassy officials in India have revealed their quirky, desi side. Last December, officials had shared a video of all employees participating in a song and dance routine to celebrate the festive season.

With the beginning of Navratri, it seems the US embassy has found the perfect way to complement the desi spirit of celebration.

