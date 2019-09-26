Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears

Thinking of Soviet Russia often brings to mind images of cruel officers not letting people drink coffee or wear jeans or worse still, mass murder and Chernobyl. However, an Twitter artist is trying to cheer up existing pieces of morbid Soviet memorabilia by adding new pop songs to old videos from USSR.

The account, named Soviet Soldiers Dancing (@communistbops) puts out videos and clips of soldiers in the USSR dancing or performing at the height of the former regime. The Soviet choir singers and dancers were a highlight of the cultural heritage of the USSR that tried to create a strong national identity by removing "Western" influences from its mainstream culture.

However, in today's unipolar world, influence of the West can no longer be resisted, as is evident by the fate of some of the videos originating from the time.

The 17-year-old who runs the account edits the soundtrack of the videos and instead of the original music, adds pop songs to the background. The result? Hordes of videos depicting Soviet soldiers in unniform, dancing to Ed Sheeran or the Killers.

As per an interview he gave to Slate, the 19-year-old boy lives in UK and started dabbling with content produced by The Red Choir at the time. He also said that he was studying 20th century Russia for his History examination when he happened to chance across videos of dancing soviet soldiers online.

Check out some of his best works:

toxic - britney spears pic.twitter.com/0JiaHWfh9Q — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 11, 2019

it’s raining men - the weather girls pic.twitter.com/2PX4wMDew4 — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 25, 2019

mr brightside - the killers pic.twitter.com/AXgD82WWwN — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) August 30, 2019

the less i know the better - tame impala pic.twitter.com/RgJ0IanG46 — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 24, 2019

shake it off - taylor swift pic.twitter.com/LhDFH6jYEc — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 24, 2019

