Watch: White House Press Brief Gets 'Interrupted' by Easter Bunny’s Surprise Visit

The White House Media briefing had a ‘pleasant’ interruption by a surprise visit of ‘life size’ Easter Bunny recently. A staffer dressed up as Easter Bunny showed up at a briefing while press secretary Jen Psaki was concluding it. The masked wearing life-sized bunny was part of the White House’s Easter Celebration and distributed candies and eggs to journalists as it walked through the press brief.

The multi-coloured eggs distributed by the bunny had a picture of a mask-wearing rabbit and was signed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

We had a special guest hop by the White House today. pic.twitter.com/jYlfVZlNZP— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 6, 2021

The Easter bunny also wore a mask to highlight the importance of taking precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“We have a special guest. I will say that we know that this is one of the events where people get to take their children, family members, friends to," White House press secretary Psaki said as the Easter Bunny walked towards the podium. She added that the White House will hold a grand Easter celebration next year, hoping that the effects of the Coronavirus will come down.

Earlier, the bunny also made an appearance during President Biden’s address from the balcony of the White House. In his address, President Biden delivered a brief remark on Easter Holidays instead of the traditional celebration. He said that he looks forward to things to normalize and the return of Egg Roll next year.

White House’s traditional grand Easter Celebrations had to be cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Meghan Hays, White House Director of Message and Planning, later revealed that she had dressed up us a life-size bunny.

Is this what they mean when they say “other duties as assigned”?! So great to stop by ⁦@PressSec⁩’s briefing today. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/NTctbV4Jaq— Meghan Hays (@MegHays46) April 5, 2021

Sharing a picture of herself posing with the bunny suit, Hays tweeted, “Is this what they mean when they say ‘other duties as assigned’?!”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here