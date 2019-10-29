Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: White Shark’s Seemingly Goofy Swim Raises Questions among Netizens

Twitter users have been amused by the fish’s goofiness. However, this may actually be a case of tonic immobility in the fish.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: White Shark’s Seemingly Goofy Swim Raises Questions among Netizens
Video grab. (Twitter/ @The CutePlug)

A video of a white shark posted on Twitter is going viral.

This is because the shark can be seen swimming in a somewhat unnatural way. It is swimming on its back with its mouth wide open. The shark is also seen taking a dip inside water and coming out the very next moment.

According to a report by Scroll,in, the video was recorded in Lincoln, South Australia.

Twitter users have been amused by the fish’s goofiness. However, this may actually be a case of tonic immobility in the fish.

The report further explained that the shark’s muscles, in this state, get relaxed and the inhale-exhale process gets deep and rhythmic. This further puts the fish in a trance-like state.

Generally, the tonic immobility among fishes occur naturally. There are possibilities of instigating it by inflaming certain pores near their nostrils and mouth.

This is a method used by researchers to subdue sharks while handling them. However, the report said that it is still unanswered as to what purpose this state serves in the life cycle of these apex predators.

Social media users have expressed their concerns about the strange behavior of the shark which doesn’t look calm and seems to be in a state of pain due to toxic immobility.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram