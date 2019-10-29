Watch: White Shark’s Seemingly Goofy Swim Raises Questions among Netizens

A video of a white shark posted on Twitter is going viral.

This is because the shark can be seen swimming in a somewhat unnatural way. It is swimming on its back with its mouth wide open. The shark is also seen taking a dip inside water and coming out the very next moment.

Great white being a goof pic.twitter.com/wkbW2zdDuV — The Cute Plug (@TheCutePlug) October 25, 2019

According to a report by Scroll,in, the video was recorded in Lincoln, South Australia.

Twitter users have been amused by the fish’s goofiness. However, this may actually be a case of tonic immobility in the fish.

The report further explained that the shark’s muscles, in this state, get relaxed and the inhale-exhale process gets deep and rhythmic. This further puts the fish in a trance-like state.

Generally, the tonic immobility among fishes occur naturally. There are possibilities of instigating it by inflaming certain pores near their nostrils and mouth.

This is a method used by researchers to subdue sharks while handling them. However, the report said that it is still unanswered as to what purpose this state serves in the life cycle of these apex predators.

Social media users have expressed their concerns about the strange behavior of the shark which doesn’t look calm and seems to be in a state of pain due to toxic immobility.

