Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Why a Tiger Approaching a Vehicle at an Indian Reserve Has Left Behind a Deep Message

People have expressed their anger over the Gypsy driver who drove it to the tiger reserve and intruded the privacy of the majestic animal.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WATCH: Why a Tiger Approaching a Vehicle at an Indian Reserve Has Left Behind a Deep Message
Screenshot from video uploaded by @susantananda3 / Twitter.

A video of a tiger approaching a Gypsy vehicle at a tiger reserve in India was shared on Twitter and it went viral quickly.

The video was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service with a significant message attached to it.

He posted the video on Twitter which is eighteen seconds long and said that it was "time to understand that proximity & closeness are not the same".

As the tiger proceeded closer to the Gypsy, the driver reversed his vehicle at a slow pace. Later in the video, one can see that the tiger’s intention was to not harm anybody in the vehicle but to simply enter the jungle.

Watch the video here:

As it is evident in the video clip, the tiger was at close proximity to the vehicle. Nonetheless, when given space, the majestic animal swerved its direction away from the vehicle and proceeded towards the jungle instead.

In his caption, Susanta Nanda explained that it was pertinent to be sensitive "to the space required for this majestic animal" and avoid intruding in its area. "How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?," an excerpt from Susanta Nanda's caption read.

Since shared, the video has created a lot of buzz on social media.

People have expressed their anger over the Gypsy driver who drove it to the tiger reserve and intruded their privacy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram