WATCH: Why a Tiger Approaching a Vehicle at an Indian Reserve Has Left Behind a Deep Message

A video of a tiger approaching a Gypsy vehicle at a tiger reserve in India was shared on Twitter and it went viral quickly.

The video was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service with a significant message attached to it.

He posted the video on Twitter which is eighteen seconds long and said that it was "time to understand that proximity & closeness are not the same".

As the tiger proceeded closer to the Gypsy, the driver reversed his vehicle at a slow pace. Later in the video, one can see that the tiger’s intention was to not harm anybody in the vehicle but to simply enter the jungle.

Watch the video here:

How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?Time to understand that proximity & closeness r not the same. Let’s be sensitivity to the space required for this majestic animal. pic.twitter.com/jXUAoZyYqo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 28, 2019

As it is evident in the video clip, the tiger was at close proximity to the vehicle. Nonetheless, when given space, the majestic animal swerved its direction away from the vehicle and proceeded towards the jungle instead.

In his caption, Susanta Nanda explained that it was pertinent to be sensitive "to the space required for this majestic animal" and avoid intruding in its area. "How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?," an excerpt from Susanta Nanda's caption read.

Since shared, the video has created a lot of buzz on social media.

People have expressed their anger over the Gypsy driver who drove it to the tiger reserve and intruded their privacy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.