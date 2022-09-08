WATCH: Wild Bear Fixes Floor Mat And Closes The Door On Woman's Request

Encountering a wild animal is sometimes scary but sometimes amusing too. Case in point – an old video of a woman asking a wild bear to close the door is cheering people up nowadays. It is an old clip that has resurfaced on the Internet again. In the video, the bear can be seen fixing the door carpet before closing the entrance door with his mouth. The woman can be heard politely requesting the bear to close the door and praising the bear when he did so. But because she also knew the bear is in the mood to play and will open the gate again, she again asked the animal to close the door and the bear obliged.

The video has been shared by Ladbible on Instagram. The excerpt embedded in the video read, “Polite bear closes the door after intruding.” The page penned this caption for the video, “The bear was just fixing the rug first, make sure it’s nice and neat.”

Cyber surfers find the video hilarious and were quick to react to the video. One of the users wrote in the comments section, “Looks like he was leaving for work.” “Ermmm, he’s marking his territory with his scent. That’s his house now,” another wrote. Someone also commented with a point of view of the bear and said, “My bad bro I’m just gonna close this door and leave.” “He forgot the biscuits just popping to the shop,” added another user. People also notice how sweetly he fixed the rug and wrote, “The way he fixes the rug.”



The video has garnered more than 2.4 million views. Recently a video of an elephant has surfaced over the internet. In the video, the mammal scratched his itchy body with a car. By the end of the clip, the car’s front was fully destroyed.

