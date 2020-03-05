WATCH: Wild Cat Tries to Escape from the Death Trap of Boa-constrictor Snake in Argentina

A video of a wild cat being captured by a snake is sure to make your heart skip a beat. Shot in North-West Argentina’s Las Lajitas, Salta, a boa-constrictor can be seen coiled around a jaguarondi. These are a type of wild cats found in Southern parts of North America, Mexico and South America.

In the 50-second-long video clip shared on YouTube, the jaguarondi seems to struggle to set itself free from the death strangle.

Despite the efforts put in by the feline, the serpent seems to be unperturbed as both continue their battle in the middle of a road.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the cat was eventually rescued by locals. Sole Rojas, a forest ranger told the news portal that two people had managed to “unwrap” the boa and release the wild cat.

“It is always a risk, [but] people in the area know how to manipulate wild animals and this boa is not venomous”, he added.

The forest ranger further said that the jaguarondi might have come from any of the three national parks that are located in the area.

The report also said that Boa-constrictors, in general, get their food by squeezing animals to death and have the ability to consume deer, monkeys and other animals of considerable large size.