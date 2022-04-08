WATCH: Wild Elephant's Gentle Inspection Breaks Windshield of Public Bus in TN's Nilgiris

A “supervision check” done by one of the most majestic creatures on Earth is getting viral on social media. In the incident coming from the twists-and-turn-filled roads of Munnar, Kerala, an elephant interacted with a public bus and left after gently breaking the windshield even as the passengers recorded the moment.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Service officer, Supriya Sahu, in which a bus is seen approaching a turn seeing the wild elephant. The bus driver stopped at the sight of the elephant. Knowing full well that seeing an oncoming bus could result in the trunked creature going rogue, the bus driver brought the bus to a halt.

Moments later, the elephant started approaching the bus. This is where the background noise erupted with chitter-chatter while people started recording intently. The elephant started inspecting the screen with its tusk inches away from the fragile glass. A few seconds later, a small crack appears on the windshield while the elephant lifts its trunk as if it was aware that he just pulled an ‘oops’ moment.

The elephant, after cracking the windshield with its tusk, retracted and gave way to the bus to head on its journey.

Don't know who is the driver of this Government Bus but he is certainly Mr Cool 😎The way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant it was like bussiness as usual between them. 😊 video shared by K.Vijay #elephants #noconflict pic.twitter.com/WHxQStNv7K— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 6, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed almost 30,000 views and multiple reactions from the netizens. Twitter users praised the driver, with some praising the elephant as well, for maintaining the “cool” in the situation.

One user highlighted how one gentle touch cracked the glass and admitted to being scared just by watching the clip.

A touch of his trunk made a crack in the mirror! Just watching the video made me almost piss in my pants 😰— Vivekanand Balakrishnan (@VivekanandB) April 7, 2022

Another stated that people should learn “timely patience from the driver.”

We should learn timely patience from the driver.wish him all the best.— K S Gopinath (@KSGopinath6) April 6, 2022

The clip made this user reminisce about the time he found himself in a similar situation in a small Maruti 800 car.

Scary moment. We also came across such a moment in Corbett long back against small Maruti 800.— Gyaneshwar Gupta (@GyaneshwarGup18) April 6, 2022

Apparently, the elephant also has a name and is a known wild jumbo in the area.

That's padayappa - friendly elephant known by everyone in Munnar— Biju Sundaran (@biju_sundaran) April 6, 2022

