WATCH: Will Smith Joins #GeminiManChallenge With Trippy TikTok Uploads

Actor Will Smith made an entry on popular social media platform TikTok last week and has been quite active on it since then. The Men in Black actor has posted two videos on TikTok and both the videos seem really trippy.

After posting the videos, #GeminiManChallenge trended on TikTok. His film Gemini Man was out recently and the actor is busy promoting the film, including on TikTok.

In one of the two videos, there are two Will Smiths, one has to get ready for a film premier and the other one is helping him in that by tossing clothes at the first one.

After checking out his new attire, a magical door opens, leading Will Smith into a crowded movie premiere, who waves at a cheering crowd of fans and paparazzi.

The video is titled "How imma be running late in the year 3000". Since it was shared, the video has gathered more than 5 million likes and close to 19,000 comments from TikTok users.

Watch it here:

The second video titled "Aight, I'm not the best - but DAMN Jada has NO chill!! Y'all know I had to do the GeminiManChallenge! What you got??" is also equally fun.

In it, Will Smith dances to the song 'Pose', by rapper Yo Gotti, while a caption appears, which says "I'm the best".

Jada-Pinkett then appears as his disapproving wife in a split-screen. Right above Jada’s head appears a caption and it reads, "You are obviously not the best".

So far, the TikTok video has received over 6 lakh likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

Watch it here:

In Gemini Man, which is a science fiction action film, Will Smith plays an elite assassin ready to call it quits facing off with a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.

Directed by Ang Lee, the movie is written by a team of five, including David Benioff and Andrew Niccol of Game of Thrones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.