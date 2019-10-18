Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Will Smith Joins #GeminiManChallenge With Trippy TikTok Uploads

In 'Gemini Man', which is a science fiction action film, Will Smith plays an elite assassin ready to call it quits facing off with a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WATCH: Will Smith Joins #GeminiManChallenge With Trippy TikTok Uploads
Photo credits: Will Smith / TikTok | Gemini Man.

Actor Will Smith made an entry on popular social media platform TikTok last week and has been quite active on it since then. The Men in Black actor has posted two videos on TikTok and both the videos seem really trippy.

After posting the videos, #GeminiManChallenge trended on TikTok. His film Gemini Man was out recently and the actor is busy promoting the film, including on TikTok.

In one of the two videos, there are two Will Smiths, one has to get ready for a film premier and the other one is helping him in that by tossing clothes at the first one.

After checking out his new attire, a magical door opens, leading Will Smith into a crowded movie premiere, who waves at a cheering crowd of fans and paparazzi.

The video is titled "How imma be running late in the year 3000". Since it was shared, the video has gathered more than 5 million likes and close to 19,000 comments from TikTok users.

Watch it here:

The second video titled "Aight, I'm not the best - but DAMN Jada has NO chill!! Y'all know I had to do the GeminiManChallenge! What you got??" is also equally fun.

In it, Will Smith dances to the song 'Pose', by rapper Yo Gotti, while a caption appears, which says "I'm the best".

Jada-Pinkett then appears as his disapproving wife in a split-screen. Right above Jada’s head appears a caption and it reads, "You are obviously not the best".

So far, the TikTok video has received over 6 lakh likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

Watch it here:

In Gemini Man, which is a science fiction action film, Will Smith plays an elite assassin ready to call it quits facing off with a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.

Directed by Ang Lee, the movie is written by a team of five, including David Benioff and Andrew Niccol of Game of Thrones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram