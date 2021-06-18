WATCH: Will Smith Tries to Remember How to Work Out At a Gym, Leaves Netizens in Splits

Hollywood star Will Smith admitting that he is in “the worst shape" last month and even got candid saying he looked like a circle. However, the 52-year-old is trying to remedy that situation by hitting the gym in recent weeks. In typical Will Smith fashion, his latest video offering on social media has left his close to 54 million followers in splits. The video is a funny attempt of poking fun at himself and others who may need a refresher when hitting the gym for the first time in well over a year.

On Wednesday, Smith took to his Instagram to share a clip in which he pretends not to know how any of the gym equipment works! The hilarious clip dubbed “Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine," features Smith running excitedly up a flight of stairs. The clip then cuts to him using a variety of exercise equipment incorrectly – like him sitting on a hanging rope trainer, which he uses as it were a swing at a playground. While in another he amusingly tries to work his legs on the chest press and one clip showed him performing arm presses on the leg curl machine.

Several celebrities and fans loved his post, which raked in close to 2.48 million likes within hours of going live.

Dutch footballer Ryan Babel wrote in the comments section, “The greatest," followed by a laughing face and a series of clapping hands. While actress Tabitha Brown remarked, “The swinging on the ropes got me dying," coupled with a row of crying laughing face emojis.

The ‘I Am Legend’ star has regularly shared images of his workouts and attempted body transformation and has kept it jovial much to the delight of his fans. He recently shared another glimpse of his gruelling workout routine as he did leg lifts with a medicine ball in between his feet. Smith can be seen upon gym equipment with a semi-pained look on his face, “Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me into precarious situations.,” he captioned the post.

In another he lightheartedly a clip of him attempting and failing to lift a tyre while ignoring his personal trainer’s instructions.

On the work front, Smith is gearing up for his next film, ‘Emancipation,’ a drama based on a true story of a runaway slave in 1863.

