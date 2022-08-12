Watch: Wizz Air Flight Makes Lowest Landing In Greece And It's No Less Than An Adventure

A lot of adventures in life give us an adrenaline rush like no other. One such event happens in Greece where planes land at dangerously low altitudes right above human heads at the Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport. A new video has surfaced on YouTube that shows an Airbus 320 landing just yards above people’s heads at the Skiathos airport. The Wizz Air flight can be seen taking a low approach to land.

This is a common and very popular spot for people looking for some adventure in life. The Skiathos island layout is such that the runway at the Skiathos Alexandros Airport is very short. This makes it necessary for the pilots to slow and come in at a lower altitude.

A YouTube channel by the name “GreatFlyer” posted a video of the aircraft landing. The video starts with the flight coming in towards the island. The camera then zooms and shows the boats sailing in the sea to show how low the flight is. As it approaches land, the flight’s altitude sees a continuous sharp decline and finally skims right above the onlookers’ heads before touching down the runway.

The people on the island waiting for the flight to go above their hands can be seen getting out of the way as they are a little scared. A lot of people have cameras in their hands to capture the landing. The video then cuts to an Air Italy landing that is very similar to the Wizz Air landing.

The channel asks people to compare the two and answer which one was lower. People in the comments section argue that the Wizz Air landing was the lowest. Some others also commended the channel for capturing the landing clearly and showing it from multiple angles for people to have a clear idea as to how low the landing was.

